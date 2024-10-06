Woman shares genius method to clean and reuse glass candle holders instead of throwing them away: 'Love this'

"Now you have cute jars you can display in your kitchen or in your bathroom."

When it comes to getting use out of your candles, the wax is only the beginning. Those beautiful glass jars and holders have endless possibilities as well — and one TikToker shared an easy way to take them from waxy to sparkling.

The scoop

Interior designer and DIY enthusiast Stacy Middleton (@stacymiddleton_) posted a video explaining her tip to repurpose used candle jars.

The first step is simply to leave the candle in the freezer overnight. Depending on how much wax is left, she says, it's generally easy to just pop it out the next day. She demonstrates how she uses a butter knife to get the "cleanest finish" before tossing the wax, cautious not to let it go down the drain.

If there's wax still remaining after this part, she directs viewers to the boiling water method, which is as simple as pouring boiling water into a burned-down candle and letting it sit, bringing the wax to the top and making it easy to remove.

Finally, all that remains is a final clean with hot soapy water and deciding how to use your newfound containers.

"I'm using my candle jar for fresh basil and my lidded jar I'm storing with dried roses," Stacy says, showing off her creations.

"Now you have cute jars you can display in your kitchen or in your bathroom," she concludes.

How it's working

Considering the seemingly endless options for glass jars, this tip provides candle-lovers with a supply of storage jars, plant pots, home decor, and even drinking glasses. Just make sure to clean them thoroughly before eating or drinking out of them.

This means that each candle purchase is now doing double duty, saving you from having to purchase additional jars and glasses and offering you a unique, one-of-a-kind style to boot.

Not only does this hack elevate your home decor and save you money, but it's also much better for the planet. The average American produces nearly five pounds of trash every single day, according to research group Environment America. Much of that ends up in landfills, where it releases toxic gases and compounds into the air in the unsavory-sounding "garbage lasagnas."

Instead, upcycling these jars extends their useful life and reduces your waste. And if you want to take things a step further, save your wax scraps to melt down into new candles.

Finally, if your repurposed candle jar has served out its usable life in your home, it doesn't need to get tossed. These can also make a great donation to a local thrift store or community group, like Buy Nothing or Nextdoor. And if you can't find any takers, cleaning the jars does make them more easily recyclable.

What people are saying

Viewers were eager to try the method themselves.

"Love this!" one person enthused.

Another called it "amazing."

One had tried Stacy's methods before with great success. "Boiling water always works best," they shared. "I got that tip from you!"

