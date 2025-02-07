Tired of your old clothes? This super-simple service will give you unbelievable rewards for them

Some of the items that you can recycle … include jackets, socks, shoes, shirts, linens, purses, backpacks, and more.

If you have old clothes taking up space in your closet or drawer, recycling them has never been easier. With Trashie, you can fill up a bag of your old clothes and unwanted items and get rewarded with discounted movie tickets, food delivery rewards, and more.

How does Trashie's Take Back Bag work?

Trashie launched its Take Back Bag in 2023 to huge success, selling 380,000 bags that recycled over 5.8 million items, according to The New York Post.

Using Trashie's Take Back Bags couldn't be simpler. All you have to do is order a bag for $20, load your unwanted items, send it back to Trashie using the prepaid shipping label, and get $30 in rewards from companies such as AMC Theaters, HelloFresh, Allbirds, Crocs, and more!

Some of the items that you can recycle with Trashie include jackets, socks, shoes, shirts, linens, purses, backpacks, and more.

"Whatever really fits in the bag … ​​as long as it doesn't have extreme biohazard or soil or anything extreme that we can't recycle," Trashie CEO Kristy Caylor told The Cool Down.

Once Trashie receives your unwanted items, it sorts through your items, ensuring that 90% of the donated items remain out of landfills. About 70% are reused and thrifted globally, while 20% are recycled into new items such as pet bedding. And the Take Back Bags are recycled too!

Why should I recycle my clothes with Trashie?

With Trashie's Take Back Bags, you can get rid of your unwanted clothes that are taking up space and ensure they find a new home. About 92 million tons of clothes get wasted each year, according to Earth.org.

They often end up in landfills, which contribute to water, soil, and air pollution that exacerbates climate issues and causes public health problems. Each Trashie Take Back Bag keeps up to 15 pounds of waste out of these landfills.

By recycling with Trashie, you can reduce the effects of landfill waste and give your unwanted items a new home. Plus, you'll get rewarded with discounts on your favorite activities and items.

Are there similar programs to Trashie?

In addition to Trashie's Take Back Bags, there are plenty of ways to take advantage of recycling your old items and shop with sustainability.

The Lucky Sweater app helps you swap your unwanted items with other users, giving them a new home.

Large thrifting chain Goodwill has an online marketplace for you to browse around 100,000 secondhand items at a low price, while DoneGood lets you find out how items are manufactured and what they're made of so you can ensure you are buying from a sustainable business.

