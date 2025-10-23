Homeowner shares photos of brilliant way they make use of old cardboard boxes: 'Don't know how I've never thought of this'

If you do any kind of sewing or embroidery, you know managing your threads is an important part of the process that can chew up a lot of time and sometimes money. But one clever crafter found a simple, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly way to stay on top of the task.

The OP shared their idea in the r/upcycling subreddit, explaining that they made embroidery floss bobbins from an old La Croix box.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"These actually worked better for me than the little plastic ones!" they wrote. "I like that the thread actually stays in place with cardboard. Now to figure out how to store them!"

Plastic bobbins used to store embroidery floss are relatively cheap, with a pack of 28 costing about $3.50 at most craft stores. But as any crafter knows, projects can sometimes require dozens of colors and threads, meaning the cost adds up quickly. Making the bobbins out of cardboard that was going to be tossed (or recycled) saves money.

Making the bobbins out of cardboard also cuts down on the production of plastic for new products that require resources to package and ship around the world. The Natural Resources Defense Council estimates that plastic production could make up 21-31% of global carbon pollution — a major driver of rising global temperatures — by 2050.

Cardboard is a wonderfully versatile material that is usually recyclable, and it can be used in gardening, for making toys for pets, or even as home decor.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Fellow crafty Redditors loved the OP's hack.

"I honestly don't know how I've never thought of this. Well done!" one person wrote.

"Bruh I'm so stealing this idea. I got some of those plastic ones at some point but nowhere near enough. This is a perfect fix," another added.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



