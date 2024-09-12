Craft enthusiast demonstrates simple trick to give your cardboard boxes new life: 'I can't wait to try this'

Tips like this are a great way to upcycle some things in your home to create something you can show off to visitors.

If you are looking for a way to add a little pop of color to your walls while keeping it eco-friendly, look no further than this cute and crafty hack.

The scoop

Curly Carly (@carly_holzner) shares her homemade crafts and tutorials on TikTok. In one clip, she shows viewers how to make frames using cardboard and leftover fabric.

Start by taking a piece of cardboard and cutting it down to fit the piece of art or photo you'd like to frame. Next, using the cardboard as a guide, cut your piece of fabric to fit, leaving a bit of extra seam allowance so you can fold the fabric over.

Cut some small squares out of the corners so the sides will more easily lie flat. Then, flip the fabric over so the pattern faces out and will show nicely on the frame.

Next, fold up the edges and secure them. You can use staples or glue to attach the fabric to the cardboard. If you choose staples, you may want to fold down any sharp bits that come through the front so you don't accidentally poke yourself.

Carly uses a safety pin at the top as the hook on the back of the frame. She then uses some small pins to attach her artwork.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Now you can hang your doubly lovely homemade frame and beautiful art.

How it's working

Tips like this are a great way to upcycle some things in your home to create something you can show off to visitors. This can save you money on buying a frame, and it will recycle cardboard and use fabric you may already have on hand.

Crafting can be an affordable way to create something new or modify an item to give it new life. Darning is a cute way to repair holes in your clothing using embroidery.

While Carly uses new fabric on her frame, you could probably use old sheets or T-shirts, or you could visit a thrift shop to get affordable materials.

Using recycled materials like cardboard in a craft like this can keep them out of the landfill. In the United States, landfills are rapidly filling up and causing the release of methane gas into the atmosphere, contributing to the warming of the planet.

Every little action we take to reduce waste makes a difference in protecting the Earth.

What people are saying

This cute craft was a hit on TikTok.

One commenter wrote: "I can't wait to try this I have so much cardboard."

Someone else said: "Such an amazing idea for prints that are odd sizes that you can't find frames for very easily!!"

"So simple and so cute! Thank you for sharing with the world," another commenter said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.