Savvy crafter shows off incredible embroidery skill after reviving ripped jeans: 'That's lovely'

Mending can extend the life of your garments — making it a sustainable choice — and keep your clothing out of the landfill.

by Kelsey Kovner
Photo Credit: iStock

It's an unfortunate part of life that clothing can get damaged. Whether it be a moth hole, a bleach stain, or a rip, it's bound to happen. One Redditor turned some ripped jeans into a work of art. 

Visible mending is a way of repairing items using patches, thread, and embroidery floss. There are several methods, but they all let you express your personal style while extending the life of your clothing.

The visible mending community on Reddit loves to show off and share ideas for how to keep their favorite items. One Redditor posted about some beautiful work they did to repair their sister's ripped jeans. 

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

This crafty mender wrote: "My sister ripped her jeans and asked me to mend them. She wanted cherry blossoms, happy to oblige! I happened to have some very old embroidery thread -that used to be our mom's- in exactly the right colors. Let's see how this will hold up."

They added that while they are happy with how this repair turned out, they may do it differently next time, creating the embroidery on a patch before attaching it to the pants.

The post includes two photos showing off their hard work. One shows the jeans and where they were repaired, and another is a close-up of the gorgeous cherry blossoms they embroidered. 

Mending can extend the life of your garments — making it a sustainable choice — and keep your clothing out of the landfill. Plus, using techniques like these is a fun way to express yourself while participating in a craft with a storied history. 

The Cooper Hewitt Museum explored the many facets of mending in an article about its artistry and historical significance. The design museum said: "This artisanal practice may also be considered as a reaction against the throwaway culture that has become so insidiously prevalent. Repairing our damaged garments and textiles is an opportunity to rethink our relationship to our everyday objects." 

Other crafty Redditors loved the beautiful transformation. 

One person wrote: "That's lovely!"

"Love the multiple colors inside the flowers!!" another commented

Someone else said: "That's really pretty."

