DIYer shares clever method for reusing old plastic lids: 'I love this idea'

A Reddit user figured out a smart way to reuse something that usually lands in the trash without a second thought, and people loved it.

Laundry detergent lids — those thick plastic caps from jugs of soap — can be turned into embroidery hoops. It's simple, it's free, and it's cutting back on plastic waste in the process.

The scoop

The idea surfaced in a post on r/Anticonsumption. The OP shared a photo of their embroidery work stretched across an old detergent lid.

"I use clean, dry laundry soap lids for embroidery hoops," they wrote.

Most detergent caps are strong and already circular, which makes them surprisingly effective for holding fabric tightly. No tools or modifications needed. As one Redditor put it, "I love this idea," adding, "I'm totally going to use it!"

To try it out, clean the lid, press your fabric over it, and start stitching. That's all it takes.

How it's helping

Buying embroidery hoops can run you anywhere from $3 to $15 each. If you're working on multiple pieces or just starting out, that gets expensive quickly. This hack avoids that cost entirely. No extra shopping, no shipping, no hassle.

And then there's the waste. These plastic caps usually go in the trash. But turning them into craft tools extends their use and keeps them out of landfills — and out of our oceans. That helps reduce pollution and the overcrowding in municipal waste sites. Only about 9% of plastic waste is actually recycled, so every bit we repurpose counts.

Plus, fewer purchases mean less packaging, which means less demand for new plastic. That's better for your wallet and the environment.

What everyone's saying

Embroidery fans appreciated the simplicity and the resourcefulness.

"Hard to find quality wares in my growing small town. Don't stop making things!" one person wrote.

Another asked, "How's the tension? Does it keep the fabric tight enough?"A fellow commenter jumped in to help: "Perfect with the oxyclean and tide pod lids. Imagine results degrade the larger the lid hoop."

