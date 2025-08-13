Cat owner shares DIY hack using old toilet paper tubes and cardboard box: 'The best money I never spent'

You want the best for your cat, but what can you do when good cat toys are so expensive?

One TikToker posted a video of a cat enrichment toy they made out of stuff they had lying around their house.

The scoop

TikToker Pink Star Universe (@pinkstaruniverse) had an extra Amazon box and some toilet paper rolls lying around, so they put them together to make a cat enrichment toy.

To do the same thing, you just need a small Amazon box that's about the same width as toilet paper rolls.

Put several rolls in the box, alongside other things your cat might enjoy. The creator used plastic swirls, but you could use treats or anything else your particular cat will go for.

After that, give the toy to the cat. The user's pet was shown digging through the rolls to get the items out. Then, they can sit in the box, or you can put the rolls back to start over again.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

How it's helping

Repurposing packaging, like this TikToker did, is a great way to do something good for the planet we all share.

Instead of throwing it away, you get more use out of it, and it spends a longer time outside of the landfill. It also helps you save money, because you don't have to buy new if you can find a way to reuse what you already have.

There are so many ways to reuse what we have, or even to get store credit in some places for getting rid of old stuff in an environmentally friendly way.

In general, knowing how to recycle goods is a skill we all need when it comes to saving money and not contributing dangerous toxins to the air we all breathe, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. In fact, a recent study by the same body says that recycling saves hundreds of millions of toxic gases from being released each year.

What everyone's saying

Other TikTokers loved the original idea.

"They always love the most random stuff," one said.

"Very clever," another shared.

The original poster summed it up when they said, "The best money I never spent."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.