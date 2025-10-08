Gardener shares creative hack to keep weeds away from your plants: 'Love this'

Storandt Farms (@storandtfarms) posted a TikTok video showing a simple and creative way to help suppress weeds and retain moisture by repurposing frozen pizza packaging.

"Love this!" one appreciative commenter said. "Thanks for sharing."

The scoop

The video shows the original poster using a round cardboard piece commonly used as a base to package frozen pizzas.

They cut from the edge to the center and then made a hole in the center to accommodate the stem of their tomato plant. They then wrapped the piece around the base of the plant as a way to suppress the weeds and help retain moisture.

How it's helping

The benefits of this hack are twofold.

First, by using cardboard as a method of weed control, they eliminate the need for chemical weed killers that can damage the soil and disrupt the balance of ecosystems.

Some chemical weed killers have been linked to negative effects on plants and human health. Studies show that repeated exposure can increase cancer risk. The chemicals can also pollute the groundwater and air, which could affect insects and pollinators that are important to the health of the plants, especially with food-bearing vegetation.

Chemical-free alternatives, such as the OP's pizza hack, can help control weeds without the negative effects.

Additionally, by reusing the cardboard, the OP is giving the material a second life, keeping it out of landfills.

When cardboard ends up in landfills, it breaks down in a manner that contributes to the large amount of methane that landfills release. The heat-trapping gas, more potent than carbon dioxide, contributes to the warming of the planet. While recycling is also an option, a lot of cardboard packaging is not recycled correctly.

The OP explained that not only can pizza cardboard work for weed suppression, but any non-printed cardboard will do the trick.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers commenting on the video were generally positive and appreciative of the hack.

"Two of my favorites, pizza and gardening," one commenter said.

"Gotta eat 21 pizzas now," said another TikToker. "Hell yeah."

Another appreciative commenter simply said, "Thanks for the tip!"

