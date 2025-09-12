Homeowner sparks backlash after sharing photos of lawn makeover: 'I don't understand the appeal of this'

One participant in the dedicated r/DIY subreddit didn't quite receive the reaction they expected when they shared their lawn makeover.

The reason? They decided to outfit the lawn in plastic.

"Laid artificial turf. Contractors wanted too much," they explained in the post. "2 Weeks, 2 guys for hired help. Lots of elbow grease and diy tutorials on youtube. You be the judge!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Unfortunately for them, the judgment was far from positive.

"I don't understand the appeal of this wasteful plastic lawn at all," one person wrote.

Another summed up the common anti-turf sentiments: "Why [plant real plants] when you can pollute the environment with microplastics, contribute to habitat loss for insects and pollinators in particular, increase local ambient air temperatures, and still have to wash the damn thing regularly to remove all the dirt and s*** that gets lodged in it?" they wrote. "What's not to love!"

One commenter, who identified themselves as a licensed urban planner and landscape architect, confirmed these issues. "It easily reaches 150 degrees in direct sunlight, hot enough to burn skin," they said. "It gets hot enough to burn skin and paws alike."

The lack of respiration from plants also contributes to what's known as the "urban heat island effect," where man-made surfaces absorb and re-emit heat more than natural surfaces would. This heat, combined with the pollution from microplastics, is what's led many landscapers to condemn the use of artificial turf.

Instead, many people suggested that for OP's next yard makeover, they opt for natural landscaping techniques — particularly rewilding with native plants.

Because they have evolved to thrive in their particular area, native plants require dramatically less water and maintenance than grass and other plants. They act as natural weed suppressors, and they also provide food and habitat for pollinators. In turn, pollinators — like bats, bees, and butterflies — form the base of nearly one-third of all food systems that we humans eat.

Native landscaping doesn't have to be expensive, either. Whether it's simply scattering wildflower seeds or picking the most affordable species from a local native species list, many homeowners have been able to create luscious and beautiful yards for very little cost.

