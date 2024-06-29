Homeowner shares stunning results after planting native wildflower meadow: 'This is absolutely beautiful'

Growing native plants in your yard is an easy way to save time and money on lawn maintenance.

A homeowner amazed Redditors after sharing stunning images of their native flower meadow in North Carolina. The photos reveal the homeowner's lawn transformation into a thriving native plant garden filled with bright yellow wildflowers.

According to the Redditor who shared the post, the images mark the second year of their meadow. Compared to last year, the homeowner has noticed more monarda growing as well as asclepias tuberosa and mountain mint.

Redditors were in awe of the thriving meadow bursting with colorful blooms.

"Those coreopsises look dreamy!" responded one user.

"This is absolutely beautiful," wrote another Redditor.

Growing native plants in your yard is an easy way to save time and money on lawn maintenance. Since native plants have been growing in the same region for thousands of years, they have adapted to withstand harsh conditions and stubborn pests. As a result, native plants require less upkeep, as they can thrive without the constant use of fertilizer and pesticides.

Unlike grass yards, native-plant lawns also conserve water, decreasing your total water bill. You can save $275 on water, $50 on fertilizer, and $50 on pesticides and weed control each year after switching to a native plant lawn.

Native plants are not only great for your wallet but are also great for the environment. By adding native plants to your lawn, you're increasing the local ecosystem's biodiversity. Native plants also attract key pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, which help the surrounding plants grow and reproduce.

Redditors continued to discuss transforming a lawn into a native-plant field.

"Also what does it look like in the winter?" asked one user.

"You can make it look 'nicer' in winter by planting in clumps instead of doing mixed seeds over the whole area," responded the homeowner.

"I was surprised to see blue harebell flowers poking through a dense patch like this," commented another Redditor.

