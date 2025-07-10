  • Home Home

Passerby thrilled after finding sought-after item for free on side of road: 'Lucky dog'

by Jamie Speka
Photo Credit: iStock

An enviable find on the side of the road is a hopeful prospect for those who love secondhand finds.

"Was free on the curb," wrote a Redditor in a post to the r/Blackstonegriddle community. The find was a pristine Blackstone griddle, which is typically priced around $400.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP provided photos of the griddle, which looked to be of impeccable quality.

"Hell of a find, lucky dog," wrote one commenter.

Finding secondhand items is not limited to thrift stores. Even though thrifting is a perfect solution to finding high-quality finds for cheap, some are unable to bring their items to the donation piles. Alternatively, leaving out free items on the curb or selling them via a garage sale are ways to get rid of items that do not serve you anymore.

Buying secondhand is a great way to save money and reduce the amount of items that find their way to landfills. In the U.S., a whopping 146.1 million tons of municipal solid waste was landfilled in 2018, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Watch now: Is this common bathroom item making you sick?

Landfills play a substantial role in air, water, and soil pollution, encouraging the creation of microplastics that seep into our food and water supply. Thus, contributing to the circular economy is key, not just to save money, but to reduce the harm that landfills are having on humans.

As a bonus, resold items are often of higher quality than those sold for cheap on fast production websites like Temu and Shein. Quickly made, low-quality products are more likely to end up in landfills than high-end items, and sooner.

Solutions like donating to thrift stores, giving items away to friends, dropping free items on the curb, and yard sales are just a few ways to reduce waste when you no longer want items.

Savvy shoppers, meanwhile, can find all sorts of bargains by looking for secondhand products, and the subreddit was full of praise for this find.

"All the knobs are ready to go, fire it up!" wrote one.

Another mentioned, "That will clean up just fine. Nice score."

