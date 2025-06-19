Shopped thrilled after stumbling upon valuable items at garage sale: 'Struck gold'

When shopping for jewelry, it can be tempting to opt for less expensive, metal alloy products. However, these products might chemically react and cause a green discoloration on your skin, and, furthermore, these accessories are not sustainable.

Straight out of the package and preworn, these cheap jewelry options can look attractive, but their green residue can stay on the skin for days.

Luckily, buying new, cheaply made pieces is not the only way to get jewelry at an attainable price. Buying secondhand is a viable way to fill your jewelry box with true gold or silver rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings of higher quality.

One dedicated thrifter found gold jewelry for cheap at a garage sale. They shared their finds on Reddit.

"These were really a nice find, bought a lot of jewelry for [$]10.00 and struck gold," they said.

This was no exaggeration. Pictured in the post is a gold chain and two pairs of gold earrings, though these are not the only nice pieces the poster bought. They noted in the comments that their haul featured over $2,000 worth of gold, though they only spent between $250 and $300 in total.

Thrift stores, garage sales, and estate sales are full of fairly priced treasures. CNBC reported that consumers who almost strictly thrift save up to $150 a month.

Saving money, though, is not the only benefit of secondhand shopping. Thrifters can fill their homes with unique items perfect for self-expression and starting conversations while also protecting the planet.

The fashion industry is responsible for several environmental hazards. The official Earth Day website states that fashion production contributes to water pollution, air pollution, deforestation, microplastics in the ocean, and biodiversity loss.

Because of fast fashion, clothing production has doubled since the year 2000. Overproduction, though, can be offset by keeping clothing, jewelry, and household items in circulation, reducing demand.

One Redditor shared their own thrifty jewelry anecdote in the comments.

"I found a nice 14k bracelet at a garage sale for 1 dollar," they said.

Another complimented the original poster on their haul: "Awesome finds."

