Passerby thrilled after discovering retro item in perfect condition on street curb: 'Incredible'

A popular post on Reddit has put a curbside find on display that has proven to be music to vinyl lovers' ears. In an unexpected turn of events, a Redditor on r/Vinyl discovered a perfectly functional turntable that was tossed out on a neighbor's curb.



Their post made waves among audiophiles and sustainable scavengers.

"I found this Audio-Technica LP2D thrown away on a neighbor's curb," the user posted alongside a video of the record spinning flawlessly. "Everything seems to work fine on it and it sounds great actually… not a bad score at all for free!"



This user's discontinued find once retailed for $229 new, and the turntable was still in great condition; it even came with a bonus: a Christmas album perched on top.



Curbside rescues like these are budget-friendly and a win for the planet, too. Picking up secondhand items keeps still-usable goods out of landfills and reduces demand for new production.

Plus, as this Redditor demonstrated, getting items secondhand comes with the chance that you'll stumble upon something valuable or rare.

Electronic items like turntables often contain plastic parts, which can take up to 500 years to break down in landfills.

When discarded, plastic can also leach harmful chemicals into the soil and water and disrupt local ecosystems. For the planet, a record player spinning in someone's home is far better than a record player slowly decomposing in a dump.

Thrifting and scavenging are smart ways to save money on high-quality items, from clothes and furniture to electronics like this turntable. In some cases, free finds could even turn a profit if resold.

Redditors were quick to applaud the poster and commented things like, "Good for you... I must say I'm quite impressed with your good luck (and a tad jealous)."

Another user expressed their shock at someone leaving such a valuable, functioning item outside: "Incredible! I can't even conceive of why someone would do that."

This unexpected score proves that valuable items lie where you least expect them, so next time bulk trash day rolls around, consider taking a walk — your time could be a sound investment.

