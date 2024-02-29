Shopper finds unexpected stowaways in cheap backpack bought from thrift store: ‘The haul of my dreams’

The total is worth over $500 in retail value, but the thrifter revealed they bought the backpack for a mere $12.

Celebrities such as Janelle Monáe, Chloe Sevigny, Macklemore, Helen Mirren, and Florence are known for their typical secondhand style, and it’s a trend that keeps on giving.

One lucky Redditor from Georgia posted on r/ThriftStoreHauls to show just how incredible thrifting can be if you’re in the right place at the right time.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo showed all the items they found inside a backpack purchased at Goodwill in from Georgia, including a Thermarest compressible pillow, a Thermarest mat, a tarp poncho, mittens, a beanie, and a Marmot Sawtooth 15.

The total is worth over $500 in retail value, but the thrifter revealed they bought the backpack for a mere $12.

They also replied in the comment thread after being asked whether or not they noticed if there was something in the pack before they purchased it that they did but didn’t open it until they got home.

Thrifting now spans generations. Some do it for environmental reasons, others are looking to save money, and many people thrift for creative reasons.

Affordability is certainly a huge factor in the appeal of secondhand shopping, with items typically selling for 36% of the original retail price, according to ZipDo. It’s been proved that you can furnish an entire room for as little as $1,700.

Whatever the reason, a huge part of the allure is that you never know what you’ll find. There’s always that small chance of finding something extraordinary while keeping polluting textile waste out of landfills that release toxic gases.

The Environmental Center at the University of Colorado reported that an estimated 26 billion pounds of textiles are generated each year in the U.S., so reusing and recycling are essential in the battle to minimize landfill contribution.

With big manufacturer factories churning out mass quantities to keep up with consumer demand, the fashion industry is the second-largest consumer of water and is responsible for 10% of the world’s carbon pollution, according to the United Nations Environment Programme.

If you’re interested in thrifting and don’t know where to start, there are plenty of resources to help you find what you need.

The post was met with shock and awe.

“The haul of my dreams,” someone wrote.

“Score!” another exclaimed.

“Great find! I love camping and gear is not cheap!” one comment said.

