Photo of spoiling fruit found at supermarket sparks debate online: ‘Don’t they go bad faster?’

Every year, it seems more and more produce is being wrapped in unnecessary plastic packaging. While some areas have banned styrofoam, others don’t have those protections in place yet — and companies are taking full advantage of the opening. One Redditor just shared an unbelievable picture of how bananas were being sold at their local supermarket.

What happened?

The post appeared in the r/mildlyinteresting subreddit, but as one commenter remarked, it was “more like mildly infuriating.”

“These bananas being packaged,” said the original poster, attaching a photo of a shopping cart full of discount bananas. Each bunch was not only wrapped in clear plastic cling film but was also set in an individual black styrofoam tray.

Why is the packaging a problem?

Commenters were puzzled about the choice. “Don’t they go bad faster when they are sealed up?” asked one user.

Another commenter confirmed their impression. “I think like others have said these are on sale because they are really ripe. But they are just making it worse by sealing it up in plastic. Ethylene I think. Plus a bunch of plastic,” they said.

The plastic drives up costs for the provider, which is then reflected in the price the company charges customers. Not only that, but the plastic itself is unnecessary waste that pollutes the environment both when it’s manufactured from oil and when it’s disposed of at the end of its life, breaking down into microplastics. This type of single-use plastic is rarely ever recycled because it’s very difficult to do.

What is the company doing about plastic packaging?

According to a label on the shopping cart in the photo, the picture was taken in a Kroger. In 2020, Kroger released a statement pledging to reduce its environmental impact by 2030. One of the steps it promised to take was to “Reduce unnecessary packaging.”

In the same statement, Kroger has also committed to making its packaging recyclable, compostable, or reusable, and to use recycled material to manufacture it.

What can I do to cut back on plastic waste?

If your yard allows for a garden, growing your own produce is the best way to put fruit and veggies on your plate with zero plastic waste and zero air pollution from shipping. You can also choose brands with no packaging when you visit the grocery store.

Also, look around for other unnecessary plastic products you might be using. For example, you can replace plastic razors with a reusable metal one, bottled water with a reusable water bottle, and single-use baggies with reusable bags.

