Reddit thread provides money-saving alternatives to plastic sandwich bags: ‘I’ve had mine for over 5 years’

What’s the best way to store food while avoiding pricey single-use plastics? A Reddit thread has an answer.

In a post on the r/ZeroWaste subreddit, a Reddit user inquired about reusable plastic bags, stating that they’d purchased a few from Target, but they quickly lost their ability to close properly. Other users chimed in with their favorite brand: Stasher.

Stasher produces affordable reusable storage bags of every shape and size, from sandwich bags to snack packs to half-gallon behemoths.

Single-use Ziploc bags are one of the most convenient modes of food storage, but they cost a lot of money over time and are terrible for the environment because they end up in landfills, polluting our planet. Stasher provides a greener alternative — the company’s website claims that using a single Stasher bag saves you from using up to 260 single-use plastic bags every year.

Users in the subreddit overwhelmingly prefer Stasher to alternative brands, as evidenced by the comments on the post.

“I have had a couple brands and the Stasher bags are the best even after much use,” one user writes.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest innovations in building a better future — straight to your inbox!

Though some alternative brands might have reusable bags that develop problems like unpleasant smells or ugly stains, one user promises that Stasher doesn’t have these problems.

“I’ve had mine for over 5 years and it does not have a single stain, does not smell etc.,” they comment. “Real Stasher bags don’t have those issues and are easy to seal … Great thing about Stasher: dishwasher safe (top or bottom rack!), freezer, sous vis, fridge, travel, etc.”

“I haven’t had a use for plastic bags in over five years,” another user writes. “They are so versatile … I also use them for traveling, ice packs for a cooler or my body, tiny ones to keep tums in my car, the list is endless.”

The Cool Down may receive a commission on purchases made through links on this page at no cost to you. Price and availability are subject to change. Learn more about our Product Mission here.

1 Silicone Stasher Go Bag Made from non-toxic, BPA-free pure platinum silicone and featuring an air-tight Pinch-lock seal, this bag is great for food storage or storing a phone and hand sanitizer. Plus, it is dishwasher, oven, freezer, and microwave safe. $19.99 Shop Now

Want more? Follow The Cool Down on Instagram and join our Weekly Newsletter for cool stories and easy tips that save you money, time, and our planet.