  • Home Home

Gardener issues warning after nightmare experience with aggressive plant: 'Anything we can do to contain it?'

"Already a bad idea."

by Claire Huber
Bamboo is almost impossible to contain, as one Reddit user discovered when their barrier failed to keep the plant in check.

Photo Credit: iStock

While a foreign plant species may be beautiful, it can cause detrimental harm to an ecosystem. Even when enclosed in a single space, invasive species have a way of spreading. 

Bamboo, for instance, grows from underground rhizomes that spread 100 or more feet horizontally, according to the University of Maryland extension page.

Native to tropical climates, bamboo is almost impossible to contain. 

One Reddit user thought they had done everything right when they planted non-native bamboo in their garden. Despite the barrier the gardener built, they were not able to contain the bamboo. 

Bamboo is almost impossible to contain, as one Reddit user discovered when their barrier failed to keep the plant in check.
Photo Credit: Reddit
Bamboo is almost impossible to contain, as one Reddit user discovered when their barrier failed to keep the plant in check.
Photo Credit: Reddit

When they had planted their bamboo seven years before the break, the Redditor installed a black ground barrier, a fence, and cinderblocks to contain the rhizomes. 

The barrier, in the end, proved ineffective. Now, unruly bamboo shoots grow away from what was meant to contain the plant, both in the OP's and their neighbor's yards.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently

Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems.

With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products.

"Anything we can do to contain it?" they asked their fellow gardeners on Reddit.

The consensus in the comment section was that no, there really is no way to contain the bamboo. Once it invades, it will continue to spread unless killed. 

To remove rhizomes or stems from a yard they have invaded, a homeowner must either use polluting herbicides to kill the plants or dig up the yard to locate and remove the rhizomes. 

Some landscaping companies, the University of Maryland extension page says, use power equipment for rhizome removal. If any rhizomes are missed, they will continue to produce bamboo stems. 

Should the government be allowed to ban certain plants?

Definitely 👍

No way 👎

It depends on the situation 🤔

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Bamboo is first an expensive purchase and eventually an expensive and laborious fix. The fix, however intensive a process, is necessary. 

According to Princeton, New Jersey's government page, some bamboo species can very likely damage infrastructure. It grows through the cracks in the pavement, creating structural impurities.

The plant also displaces native plants, disrupting the ecosystem that it has invaded and harming pollinators in the process. 

Native plants, on the other hand, are less expensive to maintain and support pollinators, allowing a garden to be almost completely self-sufficient. 

Commenters on the Reddit post informed the original poster that bamboo was a poor addition to their garden from the start. 

"Invent a Time machine and go back the day before you planted the bamboo and don't plant the bamboo," one person commented.

"The bamboo was already a bad idea. I don't know anyone who has contained these," another said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x