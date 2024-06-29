Homeowner shares frustration with invasive plant that grows back year after year: 'You [are] in for a long journey my friend'

"My friend was literally in tears, trying to explain to me her bamboo problem."

There are a few incredibly invasive species that come up again and again as being problematic for people's gardens and homes. English ivy grows quickly and can choke trees, and Japanese knotweed is strong enough to break through foundations. Bamboo is another invasive culprit, and one TikToker posted about their yearly battle with the difficult plant.

Jenn E. Penny (@pennienp) is not a prolific poster, but a post about fighting bamboo growth in her garden received a lot of attention for someone with fewer than 200 followers. The clip shows her walking through her yard in rain boots kicking down bamboo shoots.

"The yearly bamboo war has begun," the user wrote. "These things grow up to 40 inches in a day. Through rocks, wood, siding, souls."

Bamboo is native to many warm tropical climates around the world. It has become a popular decorative plant in the United States. However, due to some varieties' hearty and fast-growing nature, the plant is quite invasive. In the Guinness Book of World Records, bamboo tops the list of fastest-growing plants, growing up to 35 inches in a day.

One species of bamboo that is a big culprit in the U.S. is golden bamboo. Once planted, it can be very hard to get rid of.

"The easiest way to keep golden bamboo out of an environment is to not plant it in the first place," writes the University of Maryland Extension. "If control on an existing stand is desired, a combination of cutting, burning and herbicide applications may be required."

Commenters on the post felt for Jenn, with one person saying, "My friend was literally in tears, trying to explain to me her bamboo problem."

Someone else understood the struggle, saying, "You in for a LONG journey my friend."

Another person gave a suggestion on how to use these bamboo shoots, writing: "That's golden bamboo and the shoots are edible. Just peel off a layer or two and you can [cook] them however you want."

While eating invasive species is a promising chemical-free method of control, it's best to understand what you're eating before consuming something new. The Institute of Culinary Education highlights the importance of avoiding items that may have been sprayed with pesticides, as well as consulting with a professional or mentor to stay safe and healthy.

Ultimately, if these plants are growing 35 inches per day, Jenn will likely not be able to eat it all, but hopefully, a combination of methods will help her win her bamboo battle.

