Gardener met with warnings after considering controversial weed management method: 'There are better ways'

This common gardening product can do more harm than good.

People want what's best for our plants — the best soil, the best water, the best nutrients. But chemical mixtures marketed as "the best" for crops may actually be hurting them in the long run.

A Redditor on r/Gardening asked for herbicide recommendations and received invaluable advice from fellow gardeners.

The Redditor wrote, "I was [hoping] someone could recommend me a herbicide I could buy … to kill mostly [grass] and not hurt my tomatoes and honey dew melons."

Commenters advised against using herbicide, as the harsh chemicals can damage the crops and affect the quality of the soil.

One study cites "disruptions to earthworm ecology in soils … inhibition of soil N-cycling … and site-specific increases in disease resulting from the application of a variety of herbicides" as potential consequences of herbicide use.

Additionally, herbicide runoff contaminates waterways, harming aquatic wildlife and polluting drinking sources like wells.

Instead, many users recommended laying down sheets of cardboard or newspaper to "suffocate" the grass. Cardboard is placed, wetted, and covered with a layer of mulch. The wetted cardboard eventually breaks down, enriching the soil and killing the weeds or grass.

It shouldn't be too difficult — it's only 120 by 20 feet of land, according to the Redditor. While it's a bit more work than the herbicides, this weed-removal method won't hurt their tomatoes or melons.

Once the soil is rich and the field is clear, planting some native plants can bring extra benefits to this gardener. Some companion plants, like basil, will "distract" pests from your precious crops. Planting native flowers will attract essential pollinators, like bees and butterflies, to help fertilize crops.

Improved soil, reduced pests, and increased pollinators — all these benefits and more from rewilding your yard.

Commenters were looking out for this gardener and their crops.

"[Herbicides] are all pretty nasty though," one user said. "There are better ways to control grass in garden beds."

"If you put a good thick layer of mulch on top of it, that will kill it and give your desired plants moisture and temperature regulation. No chemicals needed," another Redditor recommended.

