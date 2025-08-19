Woman shares clever hack using old Parmesan cheese shakers: 'This would be handy'

Baking soda has a ton of uses, but its boxy packaging can be challenging to store. Luckily, one Redditor has a simple hack to save space when utilizing baking soda.

The scoop

The Redditor shared their hack in the r/lifehack subreddit with a series of photos titled, "Thrift some vintage parm jars to use for baking soda for easy fridge deodorizing and by the sink to wash produce."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

It's an incredibly easy hack to use in your daily life, as all you need is to find some restaurant-style Parmesan cheese shakers to put your baking soda in. Then, stick one in the fridge for deodorizing and another anywhere else in the house you frequently use baking soda.

How it's helping

The main way this hack helps is that it makes your life that much simpler. No more searching for the baking soda box in the pantry or fridge, then pouring some out to use, and inevitably spilling it on the counter.

By repurposing Parmesan shakers, you can save time by having your baking soda where you need it when you need it. This hack might also save you money, since there's less risk of spilling baking soda when you're shaking it out, which means purchasing this product less often.

Plus, you'll have more space in your home by removing baking soda from its box and switching it to a Parmesan jar.

Best of all, by thrifting or repurposing vintage Parmesan jars, you'll be giving new life to a product that would have otherwise ended up in a landfill, which means you're reducing waste and crowding in your local landfill, as well as helping to keep pollution out of our oceans.

What everyone's saying

Some people offered up their own tips for this hack, such as the Reddit user who commented, "You can also keep the top of your parm container and they fit on mason jars."

Others laughingly joked about mistaking the baking soda for actual Parmesan, like the user who wrote, "I'm trying to calculate how many times I'd put baking soda on my spaghetti and pizza before I went back to just storing it in the original box."

Meanwhile, many people just found the hack useful, such as the person who exclaimed, "This would be handy when sprinkling it for cleaning!"

