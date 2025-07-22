Homeowner shares shocking image of dangerous scene in backyard: 'People should look at this'

"We had to check it at least once an hour."

Phoenix, Arizona, is known for its record-setting heat, and there appears to be no break from it at home if you have artificial turf.

In the r/phoenix subreddit, a homeowner shared an image from last month of them aiming a thermometer at the artificial turf in their backyard, showing a blistering 178.8 degrees.

The original poster declared the incredible temperature as a "new turf record for the year!" and explained in the caption, "I've [been] temping my turf each afternoon and today was the highest temp so far."

Artificial turf is known for its heat retention and has been shown to cause heat-induced illnesses in children and adults, like dehydration, heatstroke, and blisters, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Local Arizona station ABC 15 also highlighted that turf gets hotter than asphalt and brick landscapes, though it apparently cools more quickly after 5 p.m. due to its lower heat retention.

On top of the heat issues, artificial turf is made of plastic, which can leach harmful chemicals such as PFAS, known as "forever chemicals," and microplastics as they degrade over time. Last year, a study showed that athletes who played on fake grass had a greater risk of being exposed to PFAS, a type of chemical that has been linked to cancer, liver damage, decreased fertility, and an increased risk of asthma, among other potential risks.

The landscaping material is touted for its water-saving capabilities and low maintenance, but it's costly to install, running anywhere from $6 to $20 per square foot, and it still requires deep cleaning a few times a year to remove debris, according to House Digest.

There are other ways to save money and water on landscaping by opting for a native lawn or trying xeriscaping, the practice of designing landscapes to reduce or eliminate the need for irrigation, per National Geographic. Natural or native lawns focus on plants suited for the environment, which saves money on maintenance and water, which is especially important in the desert environment of Arizona.

Redditors in the comments were shocked at the nearly 200-degree temperature reading.

"People should look at this when considering turf!" one user wrote.

Another person noted that, at a nearby sports complex equipped with artificial turf, staff had to turn on four water cannons to cool the grass after it reached 130 degrees. "We had to check it at least once an hour and that field took more water than any of the other 10 regular grass fields," they said.

