Homeowner sparks heated debate after sharing photo of controversial landscaping product: 'Despicable'

A lot of time and care go into homeownership, including maintenance of outdoor spaces like yards and lawns. And choosing what to plant and install on your property can be a big decision.

In an anti-lawns subreddit, a Reddit user posted a photo and stirred up a heated debate about artificial turf as a replacement for traditional grass.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"How do we feel about fake grass?" the user asked in their post.

A flurry of commenters quickly expressed their strong dislike for any artificial plant life. The subreddit often shares ideas for alternatives to grass, but only if it's the real deal.

"Hate it, the only thing worse than a boring monoculture of grass is the microplastics from an outdoor carpet made to look like a boring monoculture of grass," one user commented.

"Just as despicable. Sheds microplastics, harbors mold and other organic nasties that will never decompose (i.e. bird poo), provides zero shade or sustenance for insects," another commenter said.

"Terrible for your health and the environment. It [leaches an] endless stream of microplastics into the Earth," a user said.

These commenters made good points about the dangers of artificial turf. It exposes both humans and the environment to harmful "forever" chemicals, like PFAS and microplastics.

Some people may think fake grass is a cheaper, easier, and lower-maintenance option, but it could actually be a much bigger headache in the long run. Materials and installation can be very expensive, and the degradation of the plastic can cause damage over time.

As mentioned by a few of the Reddit commenters, artificial turf just contributes more plastic pollution to the planet. It offers no food for pollinators or shade or resources to wildlife, and it puts more microplastics into the environment.

Instead of fake plants or a square green grass lawn, consider native plants for your yard. It's an upgrade that always encourages biodiversity, supports pollinators, and helps wildlife survive.

Rewilding your yard with native plants can also save you time on lawn maintenance and money on water bills and other expenses, and help deter invasive plants and species from your property.

