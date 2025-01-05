City of Phoenix unveils ambitious plan to combat escalating issue impacting residents: 'Not just an aesthetic upgrade'

Phoenix has announced an ambitious initiative to combat the city's rising temperatures. In an effort to boost climate resilience, the city set a goal of planting 27,000 new trees and building 550 shade structures over the next five years, per reports by Environment+Energy Leader.

Titled the Shade Phoenix Plan, the new initiative was approved by the mayor and city council. Along with planting trees and building shade structures, the Shade Phoenix Plan includes 36 action items and 11 strategic priorities, all focused on mitigating heat vulnerability. Some of these strategies include utilizing cool corridors and heat-reducing materials.

In 2021, Phoenix became the first city in the U.S. to establish a dedicated heat response office, the Office of Heat Response and Mitigation. Over the past few years, the city of Phoenix has been experiencing record-breaking high temperatures.

While the city is no stranger to high temperatures, the frequency of hot days has significantly increased. Typically, Phoenix experiences 21 days above 110 degrees Fahrenheit on average. However, in 2024, the city recorded 70 days above 110, per reports by Axios.

The use of dirty energy has exacerbated rising global temperatures, resulting in hotter, more intense heat waves in cities like Phoenix. Initiatives such as the Shade Phoenix Plan are an effective way for policymakers to safeguard communities from rising global temperatures.

By planting more trees and providing additional shaded areas, Phoenix can better protect vulnerable populations from high temperatures.

Trees not only provide shade but also essential carbon absorption, which helps keep the planet cool. As a result, adding more trees to the city will ultimately improve air quality, promoting the health of Phoenix residents.

"The Shade Phoenix Plan prioritizes the fair distribution of shade resources, with a strong focus on neighborhoods most vulnerable to extreme heat," writes Kaleigh Harrison from E+E Leader. "City officials stress that shade infrastructure is essential public health infrastructure, not just an aesthetic upgrade."

