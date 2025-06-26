Homeowner met with warnings after sharing yard update plan with serious drawbacks: 'Don't do it, man'

Artificial turf has often been touted as an easy, low-maintenance yard option for busy homeowners, especially those with kids.

But as one person found out from a Reddit discussion, it's not as simple as it looks.

A homeowner in the r/AusRenovation subreddit crowd-sourced the answer, saying they're considering replacing the turf in their backyard with artificial grass.

Their reasoning was that they have four young kids who play soccer, bounce on trampolines, and do other activities that would potentially damage natural grass and plants, so going faux would stand up to wear and tear while they're little.

But Redditors were quick to highlight the drawbacks.

"Don't do it, man," one person warned. "It's one of the worst products out there. Speaking from experience as an installer."

Another said they were actually tearing out the artificial turf they had because it "stinks" and

"burns my kid's feet when he plays on it in summer," adding that "the dog pee seems to stick to it and I can't get rid of the smell."

Artificial turf has been shown to trap heat, contributing to the heat island effect. It can also cause heat-induced illnesses in children and adults, according to the Virginia Department of Health, like dehydration, heatstroke, and blisters. It can even melt shoes.

The material also sheds microplastics and other chemicals into the environment, which can enter the human body and cause other health issues.

Installing an artificial lawn is expensive, too, costing between $6-$20 per square foot, and it still requires maintenance like deep cleaning a few times a year to remove debris, according to House Digest.

Contrary to the original poster's concerns about maintenance, a natural lawn is actually just as easy or easier to maintain than an artificial one.

When you go with something like clover or buffalo grass, you don't have to mow as often or ever, and these options require significantly less water. Reduced maintenance and resource needs mean homeowners can save both time and money. Even a partial lawn replacement with native plants allows homeowners to reap these rewards.

Natural lawns also help support wildlife like pollinators, which are crucial to the life cycles of thousands of plants (including those that contribute to our food supply), and provide psychological health benefits for people (there's a reason that touching grass is recommended to ease stress!).

Other Redditors chimed in with their advice to help the OP. One user wrote, "It gets hot AF.

It gets mouldy if it's in the shade."



Another Redditor begged, "Please don't fill your yard with plastic."



