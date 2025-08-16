Homeowner sparks backlash after showing off newly landscaped yard: 'Why would someone voluntarily live this way?'

Is artificial turf better than a grass lawn?

One Redditor kicked off a wave of criticism they may not have anticipated when they innocently shared a video of their "first attempt at landscaping" with the r/landscaping subreddit.

Their yard featured a lot of artificial turf, causing a bit of a firestorm in the comments.

Other Redditors were put off by the absence of plant life and other visually interesting elements, with just flat turf in their place.

According to Clean Water Action, artificial turf poses health risks due to the plastics and other potentially damaging chemicals it contains.

Artificial turf and other plastic-based gardening solutions leach chemicals and toxins into the earth, which is harmful to human health and can contaminate soil for decades to come.

Per Real Homes, fake turf can be a deceptively high-maintenance approach to lawn care and landscaping, requiring significant maintenance to keep it presentable. On top of that, it can burn in the sun, and constant exposure to the elements degrades it over time.

For those looking to upgrade their yards, there are myriad options that are more aesthetically pleasing and lack the drawbacks of artificial turf — which drastically reduces the amount of food available to pollinators, critters that are critical to our food chain.

Planting native plants, installing a rain garden, or water-conserving xeriscaping are all beneficial options that can provide gorgeous aesthetics while being low maintenance and planet-friendly.

If local regulations or personal preferences require the look of a conventional green lawn, conventional grass alternatives like clover or buffalo grass work well.

Commenters on r/landscaping overwhelmingly disliked the idea of artificial turf.

"Looks very sterile and boring," one opined. "Needs plant life." Others got a bit more colorful.

"Landscaping from hell," another began. "Literally. With all this plastic and rock, the place will be way too hot to ever consider going out."

"You need plants, at least one tree, and some shrubs and perennials," they added. "Preferably native plants that will be able to survive this hellish subdivision. Who the heck wants to live in a place like this? It's devoid of life!"

"Why would someone voluntarily live this way?" a third Redditor asked.

