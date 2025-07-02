Gardener shows off beautiful backyard feature with practical purpose: 'So pretty'

If you're a gardener, then you probably already know that one of the absolute best feelings in the world is when you can sit back and truly appreciate the growth of your garden.

Home gardener DanRenzi (@danrenzi) couldn't help but share his excitement while showing off his impressive rain garden after just one year.

A rain garden is a dugout area in landscaping that is often planted with native plants and grasses. Its main purpose is to collect and filter rainwater runoff from hard surfaces like roofs, driveways, and sidewalks. This water then soaks into the ground instead of flowing into storm drains and potentially polluting waterways. Not only can you save money on watering, but rain gardens can also create biodiverse havens.

After receiving money thanks to his city's program to promote rain gardens, the TikToker appeared to be in disbelief over just how much his native garden was able to grow. "I planted some native wildflowers, didn't think anything of it," noted the home gardener. "And it's gone crazy."



Landscaping with native plants offers a wide range of advantages that can turn your outdoor space into something that you can be proud of. One of the biggest benefits of native plants is their ability to help you conserve water. Native plants are able to grow deeper roots, which allows them to access more water resources, saving you money on water bills.

As seen in the original post, rewilding your yard helps to reduce upkeep — saving homeowners time — and even boosts biodiversity. Because native species are naturally adapted to the local climate and soil, they require fewer fertilizers and pesticides. They also support local wildlife, such as pollinators, by offering vital food and shelter, helping to sustain a thriving ecosystem. Happy pollinators ultimately benefit humans since they help protect our food supply.

Even a partial lawn replacement with grass swaps like clover or buffalo grass can help homeowners save time and money while benefiting the environment.

In the comment section, a few users were noticeably impressed with the growth and overall aesthetic of the original poster's garden.

"Your garden is so pretty! Nice job," exclaimed one user.

"That's an awesome idea," wrote another commenter.

A third user shared a very similar experience with their own garden. "That's so cool, I did them first time last year, and had fresh cut wildflowers all summer," noted the commenter. "Expanded and planted more perennials this year."

