Homeowner thrilled after finding valuable item at thrift store: 'Oh my God that's glorious'

"The find of the century."

You never know what you'll find at a thrift store.

For one lucky Reddit user, that find was a $5,000 rug for only a fraction of the price.

"$5k Afghan tribal rug made with natural dyes and handspun wool found at Savers for $100," they wrote in their post to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The picture the OP provided shows a large, vibrant red rug decorated in intricate patterns.

From finding silver and gold jewelry in inexpensive miscellaneous piles to scoring big savings on designer or antique furniture, a trip to the thrift store holds a lot of potential.

Thrift shopping can be a great way to save money. Thrift World estimates that frequent thrift store shoppers can save around $1,700 per year.

FROM OUR PARTNER Book comfortable, reliable rooms with this new hotel brand — and get refreshingly affordable prices Spark by Hilton offers consistent, comfortable, and affordable stays to help you save money and travel happy the next time you hit the road. You’ll enjoy just-right rates and reliable essentials, like free WiFi and complimentary bagel-filled breakfasts every day. With new locations opening every week, Spark hotels are brightening up budget-friendly stays in the places you need to be. Learn more

Getting furniture secondhand is also a great win for the environment. According to data from the EPA, 9,680 thousand tons of furniture were landfilled in the United States in 2018 alone.

Sources like Recycle Track Systems or Architectural Digest attribute some of this problem to "fast furniture." Fast furniture, like fast fashion, describes furniture that is made quickly and not made to last, since it fits with the current trends of the time.

In contrast, many thrift shoppers can find solid, sturdy pieces of furniture while secondhand shopping.

Donating used furniture to a thrift store can keep it out of the landfill and bring a smile to a shopper's face, and to the Reddit community they share it with.

Commenters shared in the excitement over the rug, asking questions about how to find appraisals for items like this and asking for details about the dimensions. In addition to these helpful answers, many comments just expressed how beautiful the rug was.

One commenter referred to it as "the find of the century."

"Oh my God that's glorious," another wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.