Shopper thrilled after scoring high-end item for $4 at thrift store: 'My dream find'

A Reddit post showed off a high-end espresso machine that a thrifter snagged for less than $5.

The Reddit post boasted a picture of a funky-looking, silver coffee machine. The caption explained that the "Goodwill employee thought $20 was high for a 'coffee maker without a coffee pot,'" so they marked it down to a mere $4.

Little did they know, it's actually a KitchenAid Pro Line Espresso Maker.

The KitchenAid Pro Line Espresso Maker is a premium dual-boiler espresso machine with independent boilers that can brew and steam at the same time. It retails for $999.87 at Walmart, while used ones are priced around $300 on eBay. Beyond that, there are other Reddit posts where people celebrate getting the machine for just $100.

The OP scored this Art Deco-style, top-tier espresso machine for less than 1% of the original price. That's the beauty of shopping secondhand. When highly unique and coveted items like this end up in thrift stores, the employees often don't know their true value. That makes it easy to take home thrilling finds for pennies on the dollar.

A sensational coffee machine is just one example. Savvy thrifters and lucky shoppers can buy basic necessities at steep discounts, find rare vintage and antique items, and purchase designer clothes for a fraction of the original price. From gorgeous antique wooden furniture to designer handbags, the possibilities are endless, and the savings are jaw-dropping when you shop secondhand.

Thrifting isn't just good for your wallet; it's also good for the planet. Landfill waste releases harmful, planet-warming gases. By buying used items, you're keeping them out of landfills, where they would contribute to pollution.

You're also helping lessen the impact of manufacturing and transportation. Producing and moving goods, such as brand-new espresso machines, also creates dangerous pollution. Between factory operations and long-distance transportation, a single new product can have a surprising impact on the Earth. But that's not the case with secondhand pieces.

The comment section was oozing with envy.

One comment read, "Crying. Why can't I find this? Jealous."

Another person said, "Can you send that GW fairy down my way??"

And someone else wrote, "Omg my dream find. Enjoy."

