Thrifter shocked after discovering price tag on high-end kitchen item: 'If you find another one, let me know'

by Amy Boyington
A thrifter posted their lucky find in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, highlighting how secondhand shopping is both affordable and full of hidden gems.

The item? A Le Creuset Dutch oven, which usually retails for $200 to $300. But the original poster snagged theirs for just $6. 

The shopper then took to Reddit to ask other users what to cook in it. Plenty of commenters offered up ideas, including homemade macaroni and cheese and chili. "I make soup, stew, bake bread, anything that needs to go from stove top to oven," one Redditor said. "I've steamed in mine."

Dutch ovens are a versatile kitchen staple. Made of durable cast iron, they handle high temperatures with ease. La Creuset's Dutch ovens, known for their easy-to-clean surface and long lifespan, are among the most coveted. But that also makes them relatively pricey.

That's where learning to thrift comes in. Thrifting helps you find high-quality cookware and other home goods at a fraction of retail prices. 

For example, one person found a comfortable chair for $10. Another discovered a sterling silver ring and a 14-karat gold watch in a $20 jar of jewelry. A lucky Redditor found a Staub cast-iron skillet for only $12.98 — a steal compared to its usual $100 to $300 price tag

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Thrift shopping is also a win for the planet. When you buy secondhand items instead of purchasing new ones, you save waste and keep perfectly usable products out of landfills. 

You also reduce demand. Manufacturers won't have to use valuable resources such as water, energy, and raw materials to produce new products. Instead, thrifting gives new life to pre-loved items.

Redditors shared the OP's excitement over this money-saving kitchen find. One commenter said, "My mom has one and she's had it for over a decade."

"If you find another one, let me know," another Redditor joked.

