Eagle-eyed shopper stunned after picking up 'unused' designer item for $30 at thrift shop: 'What a beauty!'

A Reddit user on r/ThriftStoreHauls got quite the steal when shopping recently.

"Picked up this unused Coach tote bag $30," they said, sharing photos of their prize. Coach bags commonly go for over $200 at retail, so it's an amazing find!

Thrifting is a great way to catch perfectly good items before they get sent to the landfill. It takes a lot of energy and raw materials to make consumer goods, as the European Parliament detailed, not to mention the pollution generated and labor issues in manufacturing.

If we want to preserve our resources, we need to be more mindful of that upstream demand and reuse as much as we can at the consumer level. Many apparel retailers straight-up throw out unsold merchandise, exacerbating the waste already produced by fickle trends and short purchasing cycles.

If you want to find great deals, save a few bucks, and help the environment, check out our guide to thrifting. Who knows? Maybe you'll score big like this savvy shopper.

If you have to shop new, check out some eco-friendly clothing brands. They can help minimize the impact of your purchase.

You can even make some money if you're feeling entrepreneurial. Selling used clothing ensures your beloved threads find a second life and won't be tossed in the dumpster by a thrift store. If they're too beat-up to sell, you can always upcycle your clothes into other useful garments, provided a little bit of elbow grease.

Commenters were quite jealous of this thrift store find.

"Is it real?? I mean, I would have grabbed that thing right up either way! Congrats!" one user said. According to the original poster, the bag is, in fact, Coach-branded.

"What a beauty! You'll use it for years and it will just improve," another community member said.

"I'm jealous! Looks like the perfect work tote!" another Redditor noted.

