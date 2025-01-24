  • Home Home

Eagle-eyed shopper stunned after picking up 'unused' designer item for $30 at thrift shop: 'What a beauty!'

"Is it real??"

by Simon Sage
"Is it real??"

Photo Credit: iStock

A Reddit user on r/ThriftStoreHauls got quite the steal when shopping recently. 

"Picked up this unused Coach tote bag $30," they said, sharing photos of their prize. Coach bags commonly go for over $200 at retail, so it's an amazing find!

"Is it real??"
Photo Credit: Reddit
"Is it real??"
Photo Credit: Reddit

Thrifting is a great way to catch perfectly good items before they get sent to the landfill. It takes a lot of energy and raw materials to make consumer goods, as the European Parliament detailed, not to mention the pollution generated and labor issues in manufacturing.

If we want to preserve our resources, we need to be more mindful of that upstream demand and reuse as much as we can at the consumer level. Many apparel retailers straight-up throw out unsold merchandise, exacerbating the waste already produced by fickle trends and short purchasing cycles.  

If you want to find great deals, save a few bucks, and help the environment, check out our guide to thrifting. Who knows? Maybe you'll score big like this savvy shopper.

If you have to shop new, check out some eco-friendly clothing brands. They can help minimize the impact of your purchase.

Watch now: Use every last drop of your favorite beauty products with this hack

You can even make some money if you're feeling entrepreneurial. Selling used clothing ensures your beloved threads find a second life and won't be tossed in the dumpster by a thrift store. If they're too beat-up to sell, you can always upcycle your clothes into other useful garments, provided a little bit of elbow grease. 

Commenters were quite jealous of this thrift store find. 

"Is it real?? I mean, I would have grabbed that thing right up either way! Congrats!" one user said. According to the original poster, the bag is, in fact, Coach-branded. 

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"What a beauty! You'll use it for years and it will just improve," another community member said

"I'm jealous! Looks like the perfect work tote!" another Redditor noted.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This nonprofit's tools will break it down

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x