Creative DIYer shares photo after finding beautiful use for old picture frame: 'I love this'

If you love plants and also never know what to do with old picture frames, one Reddit user has an amazing idea for you.

Posting in the r/PressedFlowers subreddit, the Redditor shared a photo of a variety of pressed flowers safely ensconced within an old picture frame, creating a lovely piece of art.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They wrote, "Repurposed vintage frame with a four leaf clover for some extra luck!"

It's a fantastic hack, not only because it provides a useful way to upcycle old picture frames, but also because it allows you to get creative with plants and create a fabulous piece of art that you can then use to make your living space more aesthetic.

Reusing picture frames isn't limited only to pressed flowers, either. You could also repurpose them for children's artwork, collages, and more.

In addition to helping you save money (as well as the time you would have spent picking out your next picture frame), this genius idea allows you to help reduce the amount of waste ending up in landfills, which has a much larger impact on the world, as landfills produce immense amounts of methane gas that contributes to the overheating of the planet.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Reducing the amount of waste in landfills helps to keep our air, soil, and water much cleaner, as well. As products decompose, they can release chemicals and microplastics into soil and waterways; these chemicals and microplastics can then accumulate in our bodies, potentially creating a higher risk of cancer, heart disease, and more health issues.

Reusing items instead of tossing them out is better for everyone. In this Redditor's case, the art they created also garnered some extremely positive comments.

One reader exclaimed, "This looks beautiful! Wow!"

Another one commented, "I love this."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.