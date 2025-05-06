Woman shares brilliant way to repurpose empty wipe containers: 'Creative'

There are thousands of ways to organize household supplies in your home. Often, they have you running to retail stores to buy more organization storage solutions.

One TikTok creator, Skylar (@skylar_toth), explained how easy it is to repurpose household items to organize your home. This way, there's no need to be running to the store and spending money.

"This is one of my absolute favorite organization hacks," Skylar says in the video posted to the TikTok account Tasty Home (@tastyhome).

The scoop

"Don't throw away your Lysol containers," she says. "Take the label off and then fill it with trash cans."

Skylar had a rolled-up set of trash bags that she placed inside the empty Lysol container. She also took off the label and placed her own label so that she easily knows what's inside.

When you put the Lysol lid back on the container and feed the trash bags through the top, "it makes it like an automatic trash bag dispenser."

How it's helping

"I think it's cute, it's functional, and it reduces waste," Skylar says at the end of the video.

Skylar is right. Single-use plastic containers produced by cleaning supplies are non-biodegradable and can end up lasting in landfills for decades. The plastic waste that builds up can bleed into air and water sources, causing further pollution to ecosystems that impact our food supply.

Further, the mass production brought on by the cleaning industry is highly hazardous. As the Sociable explained, a major problem with plastic recycling within the cleaning industry is contamination. Purely by what the cleaning products contain, residual cleaning agents can contaminate the plastic, meaning a lot of it can't be recycled.

"Contaminated plastics often cannot be processed alongside clean plastics, leading to higher rejection rates at recycling facilities," wrote the Sociable.

Hacks like these mitigate the endless production of cleaning products that are notoriously difficult to recycle and ultimately end up in a landfill.

As a bonus, it saves you money from finding new ways to organize household items.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users were astounded by the great idea.

"Creative," wrote one viewer.

Another proved the hack's popularity, commenting, "I do this too!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.