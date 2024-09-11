Flash floods slam northeast US in '1000-year' rain event — here's the 'longer-term challenge' we need to address

Some parts received 150-300% of their normal rainfall during the first two weeks of August.

Thunderstorms that hit New York and the New England region in August produced prolific rainfall that killed two people who were swept away by flash flooding, the Washington Post reported. It is the type of event that occurs once a millennium but might become more common in our warming world.

What's happening?

More than a foot of rain fell in parts of the Northeast on August 17 and 18. The weekend washout hit Connecticut particularly hard. Sandy Hook had 12.17 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service, while Middlebury, Shelton, and Newtown received nearly 10 inches.

A wet first half of August for western Connecticut helped set the stage for flooding. Some parts of the state received 150-300% of their normal rainfall during the first two weeks of the month, according to the Northeast Regional Climate Center.

According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the amount and intensity of rain made it a once-in-1000-year event. A Climate Central study says our overheating planet is supercharging the water cycle and making extreme precipitation like this more common.

"We need to address this issue as a longer-term challenge," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, per the Washington Post. "Resilience against climate change is not just for the coastline. Flash flood and other disasters affect all of Connecticut. We all have a stake, in planning and preparing."

Why is flooding in the Northeast important?

Climate Central's analysis revealed that the most extreme precipitation days in every major region of the country intensified between 1958 and 2021.

Climate Central says for every 1 degree Fahrenheit of warming, the air can hold an extra 4% of moisture. This extra moisture means increasing the chances of heavier downpours, which contribute to the risk of flash floods. Most of the country is likely to experience a 10% or higher increase in precipitation falling on the heaviest 1% of days.

What's being done about extreme rainfall?

The National Weather Service advises everyone to be aware of their risk of flooding and have an evacuation route planned out. If you can't see across the road because it is covered by water, the NWS says: Turn around, don't drown. The two women who died in Connecticut were in separate cars before they were swept away and killed by the floodwaters.

New technology is being used in South Korea to predict flash floods more accurately and reduce the casualties and property damage they cause. Replacing traditional pavement with more absorbent surfaces, like "permeable pavements," can also help prevent some flash flooding.

It is also essential to reduce the amount of heat-trapping gases warming our world and thereby adding moisture to the atmosphere that can fuel flash floods. Upgrading to electric yard tools, choosing low-impact travel options, and supporting eco-friendly brands are ways to help.

