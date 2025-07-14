Energy expert breaks down 'the financial reality' of going off-grid: 'It's worth understanding what it actually costs'

A recent report by CNET did the math on the cost of Tesla's Powerwall 3 battery storage system to help consumers understand the "financial reality of a Powerwall."

People have been attracted to solar panels for their homes because of increasing energy bills. Plus, the 30% federal tax credit, which is now set to expire at the end of 2025, helps offset the upfront cost. The next step in going solar is to add a battery to the system, which allows the panels to store renewable energy for later use.

"That's where the Tesla Powerwall comes in," wrote CNET. "It's become one of the most talked-about options for solar storage, but before you jump in, it's worth understanding what it actually costs, and what you're getting for the price."

The Powerwall 3 is cheaper than many other batteries on the market, and it's at the lowest price point it's ever been, costing around $1,065 per kilowatt-hour of energy storage, according to the report.

Given that it's a 13.5 kWh battery, CNET estimated that the cost of a Powerwall 3 would be around $14,400 before any incentives, and that doesn't include the cost of installation.

For reference, the outlet received a quote of $16,551 for installing one of the units in a home in Fort Mill, South Carolina. That total included the battery, gateway device, accessories, installation, and taxes.

When paired with a solar array, battery storage can provide a reliable source of energy charged from the sun. It can help keep energy costs down and provide a power backup in case of a blackout.

Services like EnergySage can help consumers find the best deal for new solar panels by comparing quotes from local installers.

Depending on a home's energy needs, it may be necessary to have more than one Powerwall 3 to provide a whole-home backup, CNET noted. This is crucial information for making an informed decision.

"If you don't have blackouts, it's not really worth it for the price," Garrett Mendelsohn, founder of Solar Bootcamp, told the outlet. "You spend $13,000 to $15,000 ... for a battery that can't even do the full house. So it doesn't really make a lot of sense until the battery technology gets better, and they can be warrantied for 25 years."

As temperatures continue to rise because of the changing climate, there's increased pressure on the electrical grid as people try to stay cool. This, along with more frequent extreme weather events, means power outages are common in some areas, which makes the case for solar panels and power backup systems for some people.

Companies like EnergySage are helpful for making sure you receive up to $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations. But, again, those incentives expire after December, and any solar project can take around 12 weeks to complete, so the time is now if you want to explore your options and get some quotes.

By using the service's mapping tool, consumers can also view the potential installation costs in their region.

