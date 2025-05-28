Tesla reveals key factor driving the future of its EV technology: 'Could play an important role in the next generation of ... electric vehicles'

It could ultimately bring down the upfront cost of electric vehicles.

Tesla's plans to bring battery production stateside appear to be on track after a newly published patent revealed the automaker is developing an improved lithium iron phosphate cell.

As Not a Tesla App detailed, lithium iron phosphate batteries, or LFPs, offer several advantages compared to traditional lithium cells.

For one, they don't require expensive nickel and cobalt. A lower-cost battery could ultimately bring down the upfront cost of electric vehicles for consumers wanting to transition to the more cost-effective mode of transportation.

LFPs also have a long lifecycle, and they can obtain a full charge without battery damage. They could also move the needle toward an even more eco-friendly EV, even though electric vehicles already account for significantly less pollution in the long term compared to gas-guzzlers.

In part, LFPs may be easier to recycle than lithium-ion batteries, as Elcan Industries explains, since they don't contain hazardous materials.

While most EVs today rely on Li-ion batteries, China has bucked that trend, per the International Energy Agency. In 2023, more than 65% of EVs sold in the country used LFP batteries.

Not a Tesla App reported that Tesla's "boosted" LFP could help make that technology widely available in the United States, and the automaker's patented version could provide additional advantages compared to conventional LFP cells.

Tesla's "WO2024/229047 A1" patent reveals the LFP contains a "blended cathode active material" aimed at improving capacity retention and extending lifetime cycles. The LFP also showed "superior stability" at higher temperatures, including up to 158 degrees Fahrenheit.

The report comes as Tesla is struggling to find its footing early in 2025. In April, the automaker revealed a 13% year-over-year dip in Q1 vehicle deliveries. Tesla also experienced a net income decline of 71% and saw its stock plummet.

Analysts have pointed to CEO Elon Musk's polarizing political involvement and role in the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency as a key factor in the brand's struggle to retain and attract a number of buyers, though increased competition on the EV market is another element at play.

Ultimately, having a variety of EVs to choose from is a major win for consumers, who can save around $1,500 per year on fuel and maintenance by switching to an EV, regardless of brand.

As for the Musk-led EV brand, Not a Tesla App suggested its patented battery tech "could be the key to Tesla's U.S. LFP production," perhaps giving Tesla a competitive edge amid Musk's announcement that he'd be refocusing his attention on the company.

"Innovations like this blended cathode could play an important role in the next generation of more affordable and durable electric vehicles and energy storage solutions," the outlet wrote.

