Shopper in disbelief after discovering designer chair tucked away at local thrift store: ‘What a steal’

A post on Reddit has even the most seasoned bargain hunters buzzing.

One user took to r/ThriftStoreHauls to share a photo of their once-in-a-lifetime find: a Pottery Barn Chesterfield chair and ottoman purchased together for just $12 at a local thrift store. According to Pottery Barn’s website, the armchair alone retails for over $2,000.

“This is undoubtedly the greatest pickup in my short thrifting life so far,” the Redditor said.

Photo Credit: Reddit

As many commenters pointed out, the beautiful leather set looked brand new. Unfortunately, the pieces didn’t quite fit in the buyer’s bungalow. After living with the set for two weeks, the original poster made the bittersweet decision to resell it for $500.

This thrifting home run demonstrates the financial upside of searching secondhand. As the reuse market creeps into the mainstream, more shoppers realize they can save money on coveted furniture and clothing (such as designer jackets and wedding gowns) while keeping quality goods out of landfills.

Case in point: This Redditor saved $2,000 on an initial purchase and made $488 on the resale.

The thrifting trend also yields environmental dividends. Extending the lifecycle of products through resale averts waste and pollution from manufacturing replacements. If every American bought one secondhand item this year instead of buying new, it would cut 2 billion pounds of carbon dioxide emissions and save 23 billion gallons of water, according to a report from the clothing resale platform ThredUP.

The upside-down economics of thrifting can take some getting used to. But for laypeople looking to save thousands while keeping the planet cool, preloved treasures can deliver on both counts.

Fellow Reddit users chimed in to cheer on the haul: “Wow, what a steal! Good for you, but oh, the bittersweetness of having to let it go. Keep thrifting, though, as there are definitely more hidden gems to be found!”

Another commenter added, “Geez that’s the best I’ve seen on this sub, congratulations.”

