Major city mulls ban on gas-powered leaf blowers — and the law would aim to phase them out completely

The city of Portland, Oregon, has announced plans to ban the use of a polluting gardening tool in order to improve local air quality and reduce planet-warming pollution.

Gas-powered leaf blowers are getting phased out completely in the city by 2028, with usage only allowed during fall and winter starting in 2026.

According to Oregon Public Broadcasting, those in violation of the policy could be issued fines of up to $1,000.

In a statement, commissioner Carmen Rubio said former commissioner Nick Fish, who died of abdominal cancer in 2020, was a keen advocate for the policy, which should help reduce the levels of particulate matter released into the atmosphere. These pollutants can cause or exacerbate respiratory illnesses.

Commissioner Rubio said the ban would make Portland a "healthier and cleaner place to live" and also cut noise pollution.

According to the California Air Resources Board, "one hour of [leaf blower] operation emits smog-forming pollution comparable to driving a new light-duty passenger car about 1100 miles — about the distance from Los Angeles to Denver, over 15 hours of driving."

Electric leaf blowers are available to consumers and won't be part of the ban, but landscapers have argued they are more expensive, which would impact low-income workers, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting.

However, the city is expected to provide incentives to support small businesses as they make the transition away from dirty-fuel-powered tools.

While fallen leaves can become a problem for city infrastructure, notably clogging storm drains and increasing the likelihood of flooding — which is an increasing concern as rising global temperatures make storms more intense — they can also benefit green spaces.

As one TikToker detailed, there are benefits for gardeners who opt to "leave the leaves" rather than using a leaf blower.

Bagging and binning fallen leaves will likely result in their ending up in landfills, where they will produce the planet-warming gas methane at a higher level than if they were left on the ground to decay.

The leaves also provide a home for creatures that boost soil quality, and collecting them for a compost heap will provide nutrient-rich fertilizer later down the line.

