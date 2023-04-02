Over 100 cities have banned one type of leaf blower due to serious health concerns — here’s what to know

In an effort to keep an absurd amount of asthma-worsening pollution out of our communities, over 100 cities have banned gas-powered blowers.

Across the nation, cities are recognizing the fact that electric-powered leaf blowers are superior to the gas-powered variety. Now in an effort to keep asthma-worsening pollution out of our communities, more than 100 cities have banned gas-powered blowers.

Luckily, there’s no shortage of reliable electric leaf blowers to help you with your outdoor chores. Toro electric leaf blowers may be one of the most popular on the market right now, but it can be difficult to know which one is the best for you.

Are Toro electric leaf blowers worth it?

When it comes to electric leaf blowers, Toro is one of the most trusted brands. Their electric leaf blowers are designed to be powerful, efficient, and easy to use. They are also designed to be lightweight and ergonomic, so you can easily move them around your yard.

Toro electric leaf blowers are meant to be durable and long-lasting. Beyond their design, they are also relatively affordable, with models in the $200 to $300 range.

Since gas-powered blowers usually fall within this range too, it can cost similarly to get a luxurious, zero-pollution blower.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Which Toro electric leaf blower is best?

When it comes to choosing the best Toro electric leaf blower for you, there are a few factors to consider. First, consider the size of your yard and the type of work you’ll be doing. If you have a large yard, you’ll want a more powerful blower.

If you’re just doing light work, a smaller blower will do the job. One good option could be the 60V Max 120 MPH Brushless Leaf Blower.

This model has gotten rave reviews, with one buyer saying that the blower “is a beast…I love love love the Turbo button…It’s a lightweight device, I think my grandma could handle it and she’s 91 years old!”

You should also consider the features you’ll need, such as variable speed settings, adjustable nozzles, and cordless operation. Overall, if you want to upgrade your leaf blower to the pollution-free variety, Toro is definitely a great way to go.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.