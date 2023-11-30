Homeowner seeks advice to appease ‘old-fashioned’ HOA while updating their yard: ‘The way HOAs can be, it seems like a good idea’

“I’d personally need to get my hands dirty on site to advise more specifically.”

A Reddit user took to the site looking for advice on how to properly maintain their pollinator/native garden to appease their HOA, and along the way, they sparked quite a conversation among other Redditors who replied.

Planting pollinators and plants native to a given area has become increasingly popular, including in different Reddit communities.

Photo Credit: u/My-Star-Seeker / Reddit



The original Redditor posted several pics of their garden with the caption, “How can I make my pollinator/native garden look more maintained? (For HOA)”

The original poster included text under each pic about what’s going wrong with their garden along with what they’d like to do. The Redditor plans to widen the beds and move some plants around, and remove non-natives, but is having trouble with some of the plants that “fall over” as they grow.

Unfortunately, it’s not uncommon for HOAs to cause problems due to a homeowner’s yard, whether it be for plants the HOA doesn’t like the look of or for trying to enforce non-existent rules against drought-resistant yards.

As mentioned earlier, putting in plants that attract pollinators, and plants native to your area, is a growing trend. Having plants that attract bees and other pollinators helps the plant population in your area, as well as the local wildlife. Native plants do the same, and they tend to need less attention due to the fact that they’re adapted to the environment.

Fortunately, there were plenty of people willing to help out.

One incredibly lengthy comment full of helpful information included, “I see opportunities for ‘dead-heading’ (pruning stems that have flowers going to seed) and maybe thinning out individual beds. Beyond that, I’d personally need to get my hands dirty on site to advise more specifically.”

“Definitely do some edge work,” another commenter added. “Defined lines change the appearance of a garden like you wouldn’t believe.”

Another commenter chipped in with, “I think I would have borders with at least a little mulch around the border. I see that a lot around here and that’s what I’m planning on doing. The way HOA’s can be, it seems like a good idea.”

