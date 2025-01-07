Homeowner shares hack to fix your clogged drain using household items: 'I need to try this'

What if unclogging your kitchen sink could be as simple as raiding your pantry? One influencer's natural method for clearing clogged pipes has recently racked up views on Instagram, inspiring fellow homeowners to ditch harsh chemical cleaners for a safer alternative.

The scoop

Influencer Muna Nijmeh (@my_styled_living) recently shared her hack for unclogging a kitchen sink with her nearly 700,000 Instagram followers.

In the video, Nijmeh demonstrated the process step-by-step: First, she poured one cup of baking soda down the drain, followed by two cups of vinegar. Next, she covered the drain with a rag and let the mixture sit for 15 minutes. Finally, she flushed the system with boiling water.

"I like to use boiling water instead of just hot tap water because it kills more bacteria," Nijmeh wrote in the video caption. "As a bonus, I like to squeeze lemon for a fresh scent."

According to Nijmeh, this natural method can effectively clear clogged pipes — without any harsh chemicals.

If you plan to follow Nijmeh's recommendation, make sure your pipes can handle boiling water. Most plumbers agree that copper, iron, and galvanized steel pipes are safe for boiling water. However, PVC pipes may degrade over time when exposed to high water temperatures. If you have PVC pipes, consider using the highest hot water setting on your tap instead to rinse the baking soda and vinegar mixture.

How it's working

Sure, conventional drain cleaners work to clear a clog — but there's a cost to the harsh products. They rely on powerful chemicals that can damage your pipes, harm the environment, and pose serious health risks.

Chemical drain cleaners contain lye and sulfuric acid, which can burn skin and eyes and damage the digestive system, lungs, kidneys, and liver. Accidentally ingesting drain cleaner can even be fatal. Instead of risking exposure to these toxic agents, a safer option is to use baking soda and vinegar.

Toxic chemical cleaners also often contain volatile organic compounds, which pollute the air and water. These compounds also endanger aquatic ecosystems and potentially harm marine life when entering the water supply.

Switching to a nontoxic cleaning method like baking soda and vinegar not only protects your health but also helps safeguard the environment — all while saving you money.

What people are saying

Many of Nijmeh's followers said they were looking forward to trying out the method, seeing promise in the natural process.

"Such a great tip for a fresh and clean sink," one commenter wrote. "Using boiling water and lemon not only cleans but also leaves everything smelling amazing."

"Doing it today," another added excitedly. "Thanks for sharing!"

"I need to try this," a third follower wrote. "Thanks."

