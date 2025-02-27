Homeowner vents frustrations after noticing concerningly common trend among plumbers: 'They just want ... to charge you boatloads'

A homeowner took to Reddit to ask for advice on getting a heat pump water heater installed. In the r/heatpumps subreddit, the original poster said they were having trouble finding a plumber who would do the job and were receiving conflicting information about the generous rebates available that would make the project affordable.

The OP's frustration is palpable in their lengthy caption. "I talked to 6 plumbers now and worked on quotes with 2 of them with all but one being very biased against Heat Pumps," they wrote.

Heat pump water heaters are rapidly gaining popularity because they offer a wide variety of benefits for consumers. They are more energy efficient, which means cheaper monthly bills. But the savings potentially go beyond that.

The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law in 2022, offers generous rebates and tax credits for installing heat pumps. These incentives could mean thousands of dollars in savings. But President Donald Trump has repeatedly signaled that he wants to eliminate the subsidies. While major changes to the IRA would require an act of Congress, its future remains very much up in the air.

This uncertainty only adds urgency to the original post. Getting a heat pump water heater installed sooner rather than later could result in huge savings.

Beyond monetary savings, heat pumps are also great for the environment. They are more efficient and don't require dirty energy and the pollution that comes with it. A heat pump is one of the many ways personal choices can be environmentally responsible. Companies such as EnergySage are leading the charge to make responsible choices easier.

Another company, Cala, has designed the first intelligent heat pump water heater. The company's innovative design makes its heat pumps highly customizable. This helps homeowners drastically reduce their energy bills and environmental footprint, as the heat pump heats water only when it's needed.

Despite the OP's difficulty finding a professional plumber to help, commenters were overwhelmingly supportive. "I am sorry you are trying to do the right thing and having this experience," one user said.

Another explained why they thought the OP was having such a tough time finding a plumber to do the job: "These guys do not care. … They just want quick installs to charge you boatloads."

