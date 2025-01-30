Chef shares simple hack to put leftover pasta water to use: 'It's life-changing'

Being able to recover every little drop can help tamp those costs down.

TikToker Priyanka (@chefpriyanka) shared an easy way of minimizing wasted water when cooking pasta.

The scoop

Instead of just straining pasta and letting the water go down her sink drain, Priyanka strained it into a watering can so she can keep her houseplants alive and happy.

"It's life-changing," she said.

There are two big caveats to doing this. For one, you'll need to let the water cool down before using it. You'll have a hard time finding a plant that can handle boiling water!

Secondly, it's common for chefs to add salt to water when boiling pasta. This helps speed up the cooking time and add flavor to the pasta. Salt is great for dinner, but not so great for your plants. Consider using the leftover pasta water in your sauce instead of your plants if you've salted it.

How it's working

Simple daily hacks like this can help minimize your strain on local water systems while also keeping your plants in good shape. Putting a lid on your pot can also help it reach a boil more quickly by keeping heat in.

If you're in an especially arid part of the country, water utility bills may be eating into your wallet. Being able to recover every little drop can help tamp those costs down.

Besides the costs, water is a precious resource. We should be as efficient as possible in using it regardless. Over 60% of the world is facing water shortages in the not-too-distant future. If you're looking for more tips, check out our starter's guide on wasting less water.

What people are saying

TikTokers seeing the video offered a wide range of alternatives.

One commenter said "me but with my rice (and now my pasta)." Reusing your water after rinsing rice is a great idea since there aren't any worries about salt and you don't have to wait for the water to cool down.

"Could you do the same with boiled eggs?" suggested another.

