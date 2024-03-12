Garden expert shares simple hack that transforms common kitchen plastic into plant greenhouse: 'This is great!'

"Will definitely be trying this!"

A gardening expert shared a marvelous lesson on how to transform plastic waste into a baby greenhouse.

The scoop

The upcycle hack repurposes gallon jugs into "the perfect greenhouses for sowing your seeds over the winter." Virginia-based TikToker Sustainability Matters (@sustainabilitymattersva) touted its effectiveness for growing perennials, annuals, and vegetables, especially natives.

First, clean the jug, and cut it almost all the way around the middle to create a hinge opening. Remove the cap for airflow, and poke holes in the bottom for drainage. Add a few inches of moist potting soil, and get planting.

"All you've gotta do is just scatter them across the soil and pat down your seeds," the creator said. "… Secure the container together with some tape or wire, and don't forget to date and label it before taking it outside to a sheltered but sunny spot."

Once the seedlings grow a second set of leaves, plant them in larger pots or the ground.

How it's helping

"This is great!!!" one user said.

Growing your own food is a healthy way to save money, as community gardeners engage in more physical activity than nongardeners and eat more fiber.

You can also improve your mental health and reduce pollution production by cutting demand for globally shipped produce. The benefits range from decreasing stress and increasing optimism to providing better environments for and expanding biodiversity in plants and animals.

The things you can make with your homegrown produce are endless — and delicious. Try sprouts, which you can sauté with tofu, or onions, which really elevate homemade refried beans.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were amped.

"This is a great tutorial," one TikToker said. "Will definitely be trying this!"

Another wrote "Wow!" and wondered whether a head of lettuce could grow in there.

"Thank you!!" someone else stated. "I have distilled water jugs from my cpap machine and have been saving them."

