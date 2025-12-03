Homeowner vents frustration over HOA's selective enforcement of rules: 'They really should be consulting an expert'

"Our governing documents do not specify anything about [this]."

A Pennsylvania homeowner took to the r/HOA Reddit forum to express their frustration over their local homeowners association making selective calls about which trees can and cannot be planted in their neighborhood.

They wanted to be able to plant oak trees, as they said in the post: "A) provide shade and privacy, and B) give the hill some stability."

However, the HOA not only told them that they could only plant Arborvitae trees, but also approved their neighbor across the street for deciduous trees, noting that no one else on their side of the street had planted trees.

"Our governing documents do not specify anything about the tree varieties that can be planted, other than stating that they require board approval. Is the HOA allowed to selectively decide who can plant which types of trees?" they ask in the post.

Commenters were quick to provide an answer, offering explanations regarding the enforcement of HOA bylaws and what the board considers beneficial for the neighborhood.

"Short answer...Yes. Long answer...still yes because different trees grow to be different sizes and have different levels of root aggressiveness...a good HOA ARC or board will take all that into consideration," one commenter wrote.

However, the OP was quick to point out the flaws in their arguments, namely that the HOA seems to be deciding what trees can and cannot be planted unfairly and arbitrarily.

"But this isn't about oak vs arborvitae vs maple and how they grow. They're telling me I can only plant one variety of tree while telling other people they can plant multiple varieties," the original poster wrote in the comments.

"One of my neighbors is a conservation biologist. He recommended oak for that area. The HOA is made up of a nurse, lawyer, and accountant. They told me that the expansive root system could destabilize the hillside. They really should be consulting an expert instead of guessing," they explained.

While HOA board members are notorious for denying homeowners' requests for essential fixes or even money-saving additions to their homes, the other commenters still have a point regarding the importance of understanding HOA bylaws and how they are applied.

However, these bylaws can also be changed to suit your lifestyle or improve your neighborhood.

Being able to plant your own garden as you wish can enhance the curb appeal of your home and reduce your carbon footprint, while growing your own food can save you money on expensive groceries and taste much better.

Planting native varieties of plants can reduce the need for large amounts of water and money wasted on harmful pesticides and chemicals to control pests or weeds, as they are natural deterrents to these while attracting beneficial pollinators.

