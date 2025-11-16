Frustrated homeowner considers legal action after out-of-line HOA rejects simple project: 'Refusing … could lead to a lawsuit'

"I just can't wrap my head around [it]."

Powering your home with solar energy is among the best ways to save money on monthly utility bills, protect yourself against rising energy costs, and help the planet. TCD's Solar Explorer has been helping people understand their solar options and save money on the investment.

Despite the undeniable benefits of going solar, many people living in homeowners association communities still face roadblocks when trying to install solar panels on their homes.

A recent example of this troubling circumstance came from a Reddit post in which a homeowner vented about an HOA denying their solar plan.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster's HOA architectural committee cited numerous reasons for denial, including the panels' potential visibility from the street, placement of the installation, and the location of the wiring.

In the post's comments, other Reddit users sympathized with the OP's situation and with burdensome HOA rules in general. Posts like this help others feel less alone in their HOA struggles and can lead to practical solutions based on others' experiences.

When you work with trusted partners to simplify the process of going solar, you can save time, money, and stress on your installation. There are also $0-down subscription options for homeowners on a budget through programs like Palmetto's LightReach.

A subscription plan through Palmetto can help you reduce your utility rate by up to 20% while also taking advantage of federal tax credits that will be retired for direct purchases.

With a solar setup at home, you can save even more on utility costs by using energy-efficient appliances, such as heat pumps. Mitsubishi is a trusted source for finding the right heat pump and installer for your home's unique needs.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels — or get them on your roof without paying for purchase or installation Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's concierge advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and connect with Palmetto's experts to find the option that's right for you. Start Saving

Fortunately, if your HOA is getting in the way of you making these types of clean energy home upgrades, there are practical, reasonable steps you can take to live sustainably. With a clear head and solid legal backing, you can overcome HOA resistance and advocate for residents making planet-friendly upgrades.

In response to the OP's post, one Reddit user advised that most states have regulations prohibiting HOAs from limiting the placement of solar panels if a company says they need to be in a particular area for optimal efficiency.

"Look up your state statutes on this and if similar to those mentioned above, notify the HOA that refusing placement could lead to a lawsuit," they wrote.

"God, i just can't wrap my head around a life being so empty that you find yourself typing out s*** like, 'if you want solar panels i must find them pwetty' where other adults could see it," someone else commented.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.