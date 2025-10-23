Homeowner furious as HOA nightmare leaves them paying thousands out of pocket: 'That's sketchy'

One Virginia homeowner was caught in a nightmare situation after their homeowners association refused to help repair a leaking underground pipe — and then refused to provide written proof that it was denying responsibility.

The post on Reddit's r/JustNoHOA detailed how the homeowner discovered a deteriorated pipe beneath their unit and promptly reported it to the HOA. Two months later, they were told the HOA wouldn't fix it or reimburse repair costs because it wasn't considered a "common pipe."

When the homeowner asked for a formal denial letter explaining the decision, the HOA declined, saying its attorney said it didn't need to provide one.

The homeowner noted the HOA had also lost the blueprint of its underground pipelines, making it impossible to confirm whether the pipe served one unit or several. Without that information, and because the HOA refused to take responsibility, the resident was left to pay thousands of dollars out of pocket.

Beyond a financial hit, this kind of mismanagement can have wider effects. HOAs across the country have been criticized for neglecting key infrastructure, leading to wasted water, property damage, and mold that endanger residents and ecosystems. Many HOAs have also been accused of blocking eco-friendly upgrades — such as solar panels or native plant lawns — that save homeowners money and reduce pollution.

In the comments, users were quick to share outrage. "That's sketchy," one wrote. "If they're denying your claim, they should at minimum give you written documentation." Another added: "You have played nice long enough. Sue them."

