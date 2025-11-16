Gardener demonstrates simple hack to get winter 'head start': 'This is brilliant'

As winter approaches and temperatures begin to drop, many gardens go dormant. But one creative gardener on TikTok has shared a way to keep crops thriving through the winter to get a "head start" on the next season.

The scoop

In a recent TikTok video, creator Kate (@compostable.kate) demonstrates how to make a "hot tower bed," a self-heating garden bed inspired by traditional 18th-century hotbeds used in Europe.

@compostable.kate ⬇️ How to Make a Hot Tower Bed • Cut hazel branches, other strong stakes (like star pickets), & form a ring directly on the soil. Or make a ring out of mesh wire fencing. Secure with wire, elastic hooks or twine • Line the inside with cardboard to hold materials & suppress weeds • Fill about two-thirds with fresh horse manure mixed with straw & urine. The carbon (straw) to nitrogen (manure & urine) balance fuels microbial activity & steady heat release • Check moisture. If the manure-straw mix is too dry, sprinkle water as you fill. Composting microbes need a damp sponge consistency to stay active. Without enough water, decomposition slows & heat will not build • Top with a layer of compost or potting mix as your planting medium • Insert a compost thermometer. At 50–60°C the system is active, & once it cools back below this range (usually after 7–14 days), seedlings can be planted safely • Place a DIY terracotta olla in the centre for passive irrigation • Plant seedlings, water them in, & mulch to stabilise moisture & temperature • Interplant with fast crops like radishes or salad greens to take advantage of the accelerated growth window • Add a plexiglass cover, DIY cloche, or frost cloth to trap warmth & protect from frost • After just a few weeks, enjoy early, nutrient-dense harvests while the rest of the garden is still in winter hibernation ♻️ When the growing season is finished, simply dismantle the tower. The now-composted manure becomes rich soil that can be reused as the growing medium in the next tower. 📖 This method is inspired by Jack First's book Hot Beds, where he revives the traditional technique of using decomposing manure to heat large growing frames. The Hot Tower Bed is a compact, small-space version of this system . Adapted & refined by Natalia @garden.goodies.parade, it makes this age-old method accessible for home gardeners today. ♬ original sound - The Compost Coach

By harnessing the natural heat from decomposing manure, this vertical composting method creates a warm and nutrient-rich growing environment without needing a greenhouse.

As Kate details in the caption of her video, building your own hot tower bed starts with a simple frame made from hazel branches or wire fencing, lined with cardboard to hold the material.

Next, fill about two-thirds of the tower with manure-straw mix. Make sure it's damp like a sponge, because this moisture is essential for microbial activity.

Then, add a layer of compost or potting mix on top as your "planting zone." As the manure decomposes, it naturally heats the bed from within, protecting tender seedlings from frost.

Kate credits her inspiration for this technique to fellow TikToker Natalia (@garden.goodies.parade) and Jack First's book "Hot Beds."

How it's helping

The hot tower bed is a blend of ancient wisdom and modern gardening. One of its biggest appeals is how it saves money by using freely available natural materials like manure, straw, or raised-bed kits.

In addition, it reduces waste by transforming organic matter into nutrient-rich compost that can be reused at season's end.

Beyond the cost and space savings, gardening itself offers huge personal benefits. Many new gardeners report improved physical and mental health from caring for living plants every day.

Environmentally, home gardening helps reduce the demand for mass-produced, globally shipped produce, lowering the carbon footprint of your diet. Growing your own food is one of the best and easiest ways an individual can reduce their carbon footprint.

What everyone's saying

Viewers on TikTok were impressed by Kate's resourceful approach. "That's next level," one user commented.



Another user added, "This is brilliant!"

With minimal tools and materials, this clever compost tower shows that the best garden hacks can simply come from reviving traditional methods.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.