Gardener shares ingenious hack for planting tricky vegetable in containers: 'I didn't like [them] until I started growing them'

Did you know that all you need to grow delicious carrots at home is a deep container? One gardener shows folks on TikTok how to plant carrots using just a bucket.

The scoop

From the Garden (@from_the_garden) is a TikTok creator who shares tips and tricks for getting a robust harvest from your vegetable patch.

One clip shows the lessons they have learned for growing carrots in a container. "I didn't like carrots until I started growing them," the influencer says.

To grow your carrots, you will need several items: the deepest container you can get, sand, compost, potting mix, and seeds. The TikToker explains in the clip that carrots like loose soil, so this mixture will keep them moist and provide room to grow.

Carrot seeds should be "sown shallow" and planted in full sun. From the Garden covers their seeds with a layer of straw. The most important step after you have created your containers and added your seeds is to keep your young seedlings moist. In the comments, the TikToker says it took them three years to grow carrots successfully, so don't get discouraged if you follow these steps and are unsuccessful.

How it's working

Growing food at home is an affordable way to be kinder to the planet. Plus, it can be a fun and rewarding way to spend your time. If you have a yard, you can create garden plots with everything from tomatoes to strawberries, but not everyone is so lucky.

Tips such as this one show that you can grow vegetables even with very limited space. Container gardens are great for porches and balconies. This creator appears to use a 5- or 6-gallon bucket to grow carrots. You can use something as humble as a shoebox if it's what you have on hand. For smaller spaces and containers, try specialized varieties such as ball carrots that need much less room to grow.

In addition to the reward of growing your own food, there is evidence that gardening is good for your physical and mental health. The New York Times notes that "people who joined a community garden logged nearly six extra minutes a day of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity."

While six minutes a day is not a huge number, it all adds up. Over a week, you could be getting an extra 40 minutes of activity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that "adults need at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week," meaning these gardeners are nearly a third of the way to their weekly target.

What people are saying

Commenters were thankful for these tips, as it appears many people have struggled with growing carrots.

One person said, "Carrots are one of the hardest things I've ever tried to grow. I have had zero luck with them."

"Switching to these buckets! In the garden they were taking up so much space," wrote someone who is excited to try this method.

Another commenter added their advice, saying, "Consistent watering is the key, that's why I wasnt successful at first."

