Gardener shares space-saving method for growing potatoes in containers: 'Can't wait to get them planted'

Want to expand your garden, but working with limited space? This TikTok trick will help.

The scoop

TikTok gardener RedLeafRanch (@redleafranch) shared a simple way to save space in your garden by growing potatoes in a pot.

"Here's the trick — when you're planting your potato, do not fill the container up all the way," he says. "Add a small layer of garden soil or compost at the very base, and then plant your potatoes."

"Give it a few days, and before you know it, you're gonna start seeing some growth," he continues. "As your potato plant continues to grow, continue adding soil. I continue filling it up until the new growth is all that's left poking out."

RedLeafRanch also included a few extra tips for ensuring your potatoes are successful. Make sure your pot or container has good drainage. Additionally, to avoid overwatering your potatoes, choose a well-draining soil. Otherwise, your potatoes are at higher risk for rot.

Onions and carrots can also be grown in pots.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

How it's helping

If you're running out of room in your garden or are limited to a balcony or patio, this trick will help you save space while growing plenty of potatoes. You don't need to buy a pot for this tip, either. You can plant your potatoes in any deep container, like cardboard boxes or garden bags.

Gardening doesn't have to be difficult, and this tip makes it easier for more people to enjoy its benefits. Spending time in the garden reduces stress, strengthens bonds, and increases happiness.

Additionally, gardening is a great form of exercise. Those who regularly garden are healthier and eat more fiber. This puts gardeners at lower risk for conditions like heart disease and diabetes.

Looking to start gardening? Dig into our guide on growing your own food, which could help you save hundreds of dollars each year.

🗣️ What is the biggest reason you don't grow food at home?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

What everyone's saying

Many commenters spoke to the success of this trick, and others were eager to try it out.

"This is a great tip," one user said. "We've been growing potatoes like this for a few years now and it [is] very effective."

Another commented: "I left a teeny bag of potatoes in the cabinet for this exact purpose! Can't wait to get them planted."

"Yass!" someone else wrote. "I've grown mine in bags for a couple years now and love it."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.