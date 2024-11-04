Gardener reveals easy hack that will multiply your strawberry plants for free: 'That's my job for next weekend'

"It's a perfect way to reuse a fruit when your kid took one bite and said they were done."

Want fresh, juicy strawberries without the price tag? A gardening expert has revealed how to multiply your strawberry plants for free using a process that's almost too good to be true.

The scoop

Home gardening influencer Jess Gough (@happy_smallholding) shared a trick for growing more strawberry plants using runners — those long stems that shoot out from parent plants with baby strawberries at the end.

"Runners are long stems with little baby strawberries plants at the end," Gough explains. "These runners should be moved to a new home so they aren't competing with their parents for water, light and nutrients."

The process is simple: Wait for runners to develop roots, then cut them free from the parent plant. Plant them in well-drained soil and make sure they get sunlight galore, and you'll have brand-new strawberry plants ready to produce fruit next season.

Even if your garden is full, Gough suggests sharing the wealth: "Give them to friends and family or pop them on the compost heap."

How it's helping

This natural propagation method could save you big bucks at the grocery store. With strawberries often costing $4-$6 per pound, a few productive plants could slash your produce bills while providing fresher, tastier berries right from your backyard.

Plus, homegrown strawberries often taste sweeter and juicier than store-bought ones since you can pick them at peak ripeness. Gardening also offers amazing health benefits, from gentle exercise to stress relief and vitamin D exposure.

By growing your own strawberries, you're also reducing transportation pollution and plastic packaging waste associated with store-bought berries.

What everyone's saying

Garden enthusiasts love this money-saving hack.

"I still do it with my mom's strawberry, and she had them since she was 15 yo. Aren't they just marvellous?" one enthusiast shared.

Others love the family-friendly aspect: "I also grew my own plant from strawberry scraps 🙂 it's a perfect way to reuse a fruit when your kid took one bite and said they were done."

The hack is inspiring more people to start growing, with one commenter declaring: "That's my job for next weekend!"

